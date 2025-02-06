Sex offender charged with living with toddler

A sex offender has been charged with living with a toddler, going to parks and living too close to a children's program.

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 4:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY -

A sex offender has been charged with living with a toddler, going to parks, and living too close to a children's program.

23-year-old Brandon Klassen was convicted of sexually abusing a child in September of 2023.

He was sentenced to 1 year in prison and is a level 3 aggravated offender, required to register every 90 days for life, and is not supposed to live with children, go to parks, or live close to places where children are.

Police say he stayed with a woman who has a 2-year-old, went to city parks almost daily, and lived 672 feet from a YMCA children's program.
