February is Heart Month: How 'Wear Red Day' is raising awareness for congenital heart defects

February is Heart Month, and this Friday is Wear Red Day to raise awareness about congenital heart defects affecting 1% of births. Faith Helmerich shared her story on News On 6.

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 4:27 pm

By: Stacia Knight


TULSA, Okla. -

February is Heart Month, and this Friday is Wear Red Day, where everyone is encouraged to wear red to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) affects 1% of all births, and 25% of those babies require surgery within their first year of life. Faith Helmerich, the mother of one of those babies, joined News On 6 to talk about the importance of spreading awareness.
Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight

Growing up next door to Green Country in southeast Kansas, Stacia Knight quickly became familiar with the always-changing Oklahoma weather.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 6th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 8th, 2025

February 8th, 2025

February 8th, 2025

February 8th, 2025