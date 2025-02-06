February is Heart Month: How 'Wear Red Day' is raising awareness for congenital heart defects

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 4:27 pm
February is Heart Month, and this Friday is Wear Red Day, where everyone is encouraged to wear red to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.
Congenital heart disease (CHD) affects 1% of all births, and 25% of those babies require surgery within their first year of life. Faith Helmerich, the mother of one of those babies, joined News On 6 to talk about the importance of spreading awareness.
February 6th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 8th, 2025
February 8th, 2025