February is Heart Month: How 'Wear Red Day' is raising awareness for congenital heart defects

By: Stacia Knight

February is Heart Month, and this Friday is Wear Red Day, where everyone is encouraged to wear red to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) affects 1% of all births, and 25% of those babies require surgery within their first year of life. Faith Helmerich, the mother of one of those babies, joined News On 6 to talk about the importance of spreading awareness.



