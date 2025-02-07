What to know about school bond packages for February special election in Green Country

Early voting has started for the February special election. Oklahomans will decide several school bonds, tax propositions, and school board races.

By: Jonathan Cooper

There are more than a dozen school bond issues on the ballot, ranging from a nearly $200 million bond in Owasso to a $540,000 bond at Wilson Public Schools in Henryetta.

Owasso Bond Package

Owasso Public Schools has big plans for the more than $197 million bond package on the ballot this month. The biggest price tag is a $62 million plan to build a new 5th grade center.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates says this will allow the district to offer full-day pre-K, which teachers and staff can also take advantage of.

“It's like putting money back in our teachers' pockets as far as the cost of pre-K but then also our families in the community as well,” Coates said.

Jenks Bond Package

Down south in Jenks, the school district is asking voters to approve a more than $19 million bond package. The money will be used for upgrades to the tennis facility, aquatic center, and high school performing arts center, as well as some safety upgrades. The district also plans to expand the freshman academy, which leaders say is needed to accommodate enrollment growth and new educational programs.

“Classrooms aren’t large enough to host some of the programs that we want to offer, like aviation, or family consumer science, or biology labs,” said Jeffery Beyer.

Other Bond Propositions

A few other Green Country school districts have smaller bond propositions on the ballot.

Vinita Public Schools has a more than $10 million bond to pay for a new storm shelter, school building repairs, and new school buses.

Preston Public Schools has a nearly $3 million bond to build a new multi-purpose classroom that will also function as a storm shelter.

Allen-Bowden Public Schools, southwest of Tulsa, has a nearly $2 million bond to build a new gym and classroom space.

Poteau Public Schools has a $1.2 million bond to install HVAC systems at three school gyms throughout the district.

Tulsa and Broken Arrow public schools have two school board positions on the ballot.

More Election Information

There are also two sales tax votes in Eufaula and Wagoner County.

Early voting lasts until 6 p.m. on Thursday and runs again from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday.

You can check with your county election board to find out where to vote early.

Election Day is Tuesday, and as always, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.