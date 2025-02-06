Tulsa football legend and Hall of Famer Howard Twilley has passed away at 81

A 1965 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Twilley was inducted into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1995.

The University of Tulsa and Golden Hurricane Athletics mourn the loss of Howard Twilley, one of the greatest receivers in college football history, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 81.

Twilley set numerous NCAA receiving records in 1964 and 1965, catching 261 passes for 3,343 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career at UTulsa. His school record for career receiving yards stood for nearly 60 years, until being surpassed in 2022 by Keylon Stokes. Twilley had 95 receptions for 1,178 yards and 12 TDs in 1964, and 134 catches for 1,779 yards and 16 TDs in 1965, while leading Tulsa to Bluebonnet Bowl appearances in each of those two seasons.

A two-time All-American, including consensus first-team honors in 1965, Twilley finished his career as the 1965 Heisman Trophy runner-up. Twilley was inducted into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1995. His jersey, No. 81, was retired by the university.

Following his collegiate career, Twilley played with the Miami Dolphins from 1966 to 1976, making three trips to the Super Bowl, while winning two of them, including as a member of the Dolphins’ undefeated season in 1972.