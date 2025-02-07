Tulsa Police using Real Time Information Center to solve crimes

Tulsa Police credit their Real Time Information Center and cameras for a significant drop in crime rates in 2024.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Tulsa Police say the city's Real Time Information Center is a big reason why crime went down in 2024.

Police now have access to more than 200 cameras around the city, which they use to solve crimes, catch criminals, and monitor large events. Police say that technology is expanding every day.

The main goal of this whole system is shrinking the amount of time from the crime to the arrest, but it's also giving police a way to keep an eye on high crime areas, without having to have several officers patrolling the area.

New Technology:

Tulsa Police has rolled out six mobile live-streaming cameras that can be placed around the city. TPD moves the cameras to areas where there is high crime or other issues. The cameras are also used for events in Downtown Tulsa where there are large crowds.

“Rather than having officers out doing patrols in the area all the time, we are really just keeping a better idea on what's happening,” said Capt. Jacob Johnston, who supervises the Real Time Information Center.

Cameras in Use:

Along with the six mobile cameras, TPD has 100 license plate reading cameras spread around the city. Those cameras only take pictures of cars and license plates.

Police say those cameras have played a major role in cutting the number of auto thefts in the city down by 55% in the last four years.

"This is the one we are targeting, we're focused on, it's been involved in something. Share that information with officers,” said Johnston.

They also have access to cameras at some shopping centers, city buildings and they share data with law enforcement in other cities around Tulsa, like Sand Springs, Owasso and Broken Arrow. Police say the cameras have helped solve homicides, robberies, rapes and car thefts.

More Than Solving Crime:

While the main use of these cameras is solving crimes, the cameras are also used to find missing people or patrol large events downtown. TPD used these cameras just last Sunday to keep an eye on a protest along Riverside near the Gathering Place.

"It allows us to just keep our resources away, keep eyes on what's happening in the crowd and then only going in and focusing our efforts on those who might be causing a disturbance at a peaceful protest,” said Johnston.

Johnston says just the other day two kids went missing, and they used cameras along Riverside and found the two kids at the Gathering Place. They were back with their family 30 minutes later.

Community Involvement:

People can also register their home cameras with Tulsa Police by going to tulsapolice.org and clicking on "Register Your Camera." It doesn't give police access to the cameras, but if a crime happens, police know who might have video.

Next is having businesses like gas stations, restaurants or hotels integrate their cameras, so when a crime happens, police can tap into the live video immediately.

Privacy Concerns:

People have expressed concerns about the cameras violating their privacy.

One lawmaker, Representative Tom Gann, a Republican from Inola, has expressed concern about the use of these types of cameras. He says using the cameras for anything other than insurance compliance may violate state law.

"I don't see a privacy concern when we are putting cameras in public spaces. They've been there for years. We aren't placing them in a capacity to look into people's windows or house, we are not looking in their back yard or places where they have an expectation of privacy,” said Captain Johnston.