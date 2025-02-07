Family of Aubrey Dameron thanks community as her remains are found after 6 years

The family says this is a very trying time for them right now. Aubrey's aunt, Pam Fencer, is thanking everyone who searched, shared flyers and spread Aubrey's story with love and compassion.

By: Cal Day

The family of Aubrey Dameron is thanking everyone who helped try to find her after she went missing six years ago, now that her remains have been found.

Quapaw Nation marshals say her remains were discovered in rural Ottawa County last week.

The family says this is a very trying time for them right now. Aubrey's aunt, Pam Fencer, is thanking everyone who searched, shared flyers and spread Aubrey's story with love and compassion.

Fencer has spent years trying to get answers and raise awareness.

“You wake up and you're in this nightmare that's just ongoing,” she said.

Dameron left her home in Grove in 2019 with plans to meet someone and was never seen again.

Dameron was Cherokee and transgender and the family says they had trouble getting help with her case at first.

Quapaw Nation marshals say remains found last week in Ottawa County belonged to Dameron.

Fencer says many people who never had the chance to meet Aubrey have come to love her like family.

Fencer says, "Aubrey's love for people, life, and her selfless prayers for those who wronged her will never be forgotten."

The Cherokee Nation says Aubrey was extremely proud of her Cherokee culture.

“She was found, she deserved to be found, her family deserved to have closure,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “She's a person who had a life that deserves to be celebrated.”

He says Cherokee Nation marshals led searches and put up billboards to find her and shine a light on her case.

“Justice still needs to be served, but this is a major point in that process,” he said.

Quapaw Nation marshals say the investigation into Aubrey's death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should call Quapaw Nation marshals.