Oklahoma's parental choice tax credit: Who's eligible and how much you can save

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 10:07 pm
Oklahoma parents will soon be able to apply for the parental choice tax credit for the 2025-26 school year.
Applications open on Feb. 18, and the up to $7,500 per child helps families pay for private school.
The maximum credit per student depends on household income:
Homeschooling families receive a flat $1,000 tax credit per student.
Applicants can track their status through the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s portal (OkTAP) using: Social Security Number or ITIN, Legal last name, Zip code, Application ID
Applicants receive an email confirmation after they have submitted their application.
Over 140 private schools are registered, and families can browse the approved list on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.
For more details or to apply, visit the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program
Carrico joined the News On 6 team in 2021 but has worked in Tulsa news since 2016. During that time, he covered the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, record flooding in 2019, President Trump's Tulsa rally in 2020, the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a PGA Championship & a LIV Golf Tournament.
