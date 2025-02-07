Oklahoma's parental choice tax credit: Who's eligible and how much you can save

Oklahoma parents will soon be able to apply for the parental choice tax credit for the 2025-26 school year. Applications open on Feb. 18, and the up to $7,500 per child helps families pay for private school.

By: Sam Carrico

Oklahoma parents will soon be able to apply for the parental choice tax credit for the 2025-26 school year.

Applications open on Feb. 18, and the up to $7,500 per child helps families pay for private school.

Who Is Eligible For Oklahoma’s Parental Choice Tax Credit?

Parents or legal guardians of students attending an accredited private school in Oklahoma. Homeschooling families who meet state requirements. According to the state's website, households with a Federal Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $150,000 or less will be given priority. (page 2, section c)

How Much Is the Tax Credit?

The maximum credit per student depends on household income:

$7,500 for AGI up to $75,000 $7,000 for AGI between $75,001 - $150,000 $6,500 for AGI between $150,001 - $225,000 $6,000 for AGI between $225,001 - $250,000 $5,000 for AGI over $250,000

Homeschooling families receive a flat $1,000 tax credit per student.

When Can You Apply?

Applications for the 2025-2026 school year open February 18, 2025, at 9 a.m. CST. Application will need to be completed for each individual student. Applications should be available at Oklahoma.gov

What Information Do You Need to Apply?

Enrollment Verification Number (EVN) from the private school. Parent/Guardian Information: Name, address, phone number, email, and SSN/ITIN. Student Information: Name, date of birth, and SSN/ITIN. Federal AGI from the 2023 tax year (for the 2025-2026 school year). Proof of government assistance (if applicable), such as SNAP, TANF, or SoonerCare.

How to Check Your Application Status

Applicants can track their status through the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s portal (OkTAP) using: Social Security Number or ITIN, Legal last name, Zip code, Application ID

Applicants receive an email confirmation after they have submitted their application.

Which Schools Participate?

Over 140 private schools are registered, and families can browse the approved list on the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.

For more details or to apply, visit the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program