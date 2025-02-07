The growing danger of fentanyl mixed with xylazine

Wagoner County is experiencing a surge in drug overdoses as fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a tranquilizer that Narcan cannot reverse, poses increased risks to users.

By: MaKayla Glenn

The Wagoner County D.A. says he's seeing a disturbing trend where drug dealers are mixing a chemical into fentanyl that keeps Narcan from saving the life of someone who has overdosed.

The D.A. says xylazine is a tranquilizer used for animals, and drug dealers are using it as a cutting agent, making fentanyl even more deadly.

Q: What is happening with fentanyl in Wagoner County?

A: The District Attorney, Jack Thorp, says drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer. This makes overdoses even more deadly because Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses, does not work on xylazine.

Q: Why is xylazine so dangerous?

A: Xylazine is not an opioid, so Narcan cannot reverse its effects. It slows breathing and heart rate, increasing the risk of death when combined with fentanyl.

Q: How common is this issue?

A: Overdose deaths have quadrupled in the area, and recent lab reports from undercover drug operations confirm xylazine is being mixed with fentanyl sold by local drug dealers.

Q: What are people on the front lines saying?

A: Jamie Macdonald, a former addict who now helps others through the program 'WRAP' that stands for 'Working to Recover, Assist, and Prevent,' says the idea that Narcan may not work is terrifying. She carries Narcan and urges her family to do the same but worries for those still using opioids.

Q: What can be done to prevent overdoses?

A: Thorp is prosecuting more drug dealers for murder and raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. He wants the public to know that even a tiny amount of fentanyl can be deadly, and many users don’t realize what’s in their drugs.

Q: How big is the overdose crisis in Oklahoma?

A: From 2019 to 2023, the number of fentanyl overdose deaths increased nearly 15-fold, from 50 deaths in 2019 to 730 in 2023. Fentanyl was involved in 90% of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, compared to approximately 10-20% annually prior to 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.