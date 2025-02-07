Cherokee Nation Chief raises concerns over federal job cuts

A federal judge has temporarily paused the deadline for federal employees to accept President Trump’s resignation offer amid workforce reduction efforts, as unions and tribal leaders raise concerns about potential job losses and service impacts.

By: Jayden Brannon

A federal judge has temporarily paused the deadline for federal employees to decide whether to accept President Donald Trump’s offer to resign, as his administration pushes to reduce the federal workforce.

The White House offered more than 2 million federal workers a "deferred resignation" program, allowing them to resign while retaining full benefits until Sept. 30. Those who choose to stay risk potential job losses, as many agencies are expected to downsize.

Unions challenging the program argue that the country depends on federal workers and the essential services they provide.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said any reduction in the federal workforce could indirectly affect the tribe, which relies on partnerships with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We deal with these agencies that we need to be staffed, with great public servants. We need them to be fully staffed,” Hoskin said.

Trump defended the initiative, calling it a long-overdue effort.

“People have been trying to reduce the federal government now for 40 years, 45 years, and they haven't been able to do it, and this is a way of doing it, I think, very nicely,” Trump said.

The initial resignation deadline was Thursday night, but due to the court ruling, federal employees now have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to decide.

The White House says tens of thousands of federal employees have already accepted the offer.