New non-opioid drug offers hope for pain management

By: Autumn Bracey

A new drug is providing hope for patients with severe or moderate acute pain, offering an alternative that is designed to be less harmful than opioids.

The drug, called Journavx, is part of a broader effort by the Food and Drug Administration and healthcare providers to develop non-addictive pain management options. Journavx is the first in a new class of pain medications that do not rely on opioids and are typically prescribed following surgeries or traumatic injuries.

Dr. Andrew Revelis with Hillcrest HealthCare System said pain treatment options have historically been limited to two categories—opioids like morphine or over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol. He said Journavx provides a middle ground to help reduce the risk of addiction.

“Opiate medication, the way it works, it affects receptors on the spinal cord and in your brain, and it blocks the pain,” Revelis said. “Well, in addition to that, it also gives you that euphoric effect, and for some people, that high becomes a problem long term.”

While only a small percentage of patients develop an addiction to opioids, Revelis said their widespread use has contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis.

The FDA is prioritizing non-opioid medications like Journavx in an effort to prevent overdoses and save lives.

However, the agency warns that the drug may have minor side effects, including muscle spasms and rashes.