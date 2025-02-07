Tulsa artist Randolph Read showcases unique identity-themed art at WOMPA

Tulsa artist Randolph Read’s exhibit at WOMPA, running until Feb. 15, explores self-identity and nostalgia through human figures with inanimate objects for heads.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa-based artist Randolph Read has been creating since childhood, describing art as an innate part of his identity.

His work aims to bring joy and offer fresh perspectives to viewers.

Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, Read sees his art as a form of healing and escape.

Current Exhibition at WOMPA

Read’s artwork is currently on display at WOMPA, featuring a distinctive theme—human figures with inanimate objects in place of their heads.

He said the concept explores self-identity, incorporates double entendres, and often includes elements of tongue-in-cheek humor.

Nostalgia plays a key role in his work, as he finds comfort in painting objects that held significance in his childhood.

Exhibit Duration and Upcoming Events

The WOMPA exhibit opened on Jan. 14 and will run through Feb. 15.

Following this, Read will showcase his work at Champagne and Chocolate, opening on Friday, Feb. 7.

His art is also available at Painted Moth, located at Fifth and Boston, and he will participate in upcoming events such as Mayfest and Maple Ridge.

In addition to exhibitions, Read continuously works on commission pieces.

Collaborations and Social Media Presence

Two of Read’s current pieces at WOMPA are collaborations with fellow artist Gina Alusi.

Those interested in following Read’s work can do so via Instagram at @Randolph_creative.