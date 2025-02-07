Adoption showdown: What to know about Skiatook Paws & Claws Puppy Bowl

Football fans are looking forward to Sunday's Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue is gearing up for its showdown: Puppy Bowl 2025.

By: Alyssa Miller

The event is being held before the Super Bowl kicks off, allowing animal lovers and sports fanatics time to catch both matchups.

Here is everything to know about Skiatook Paws & Claws Puppy Bowl.

Team red vs. team green

The Skiatook Paws & Claws Puppy Bowl is when the animal rescue debuts its newest litter up for adoption. The game will feature more than 50 puppies from 8 weeks to 6 months old.

The breeds include Great Pyrenees mix puppies, Lab and Pit mix puppies, and heeler mixes.

Event coordinator Janelle Kingsley said one of the litters comes from a dog that was pregnant, abandoned, and found roaming on the streets of Sperry. "It was an unwanted litter," she said. "The mom did not have anywhere to go, and so we took her in, and she had 11 puppies." Kingsley adds situations like this are all too common.

"Spaying and neutering is not taken very seriously in this state and so the amount of people who have unwanted litters and who have unwanted puppies dumped all the time, it is really sad," she said.

The ultimate adoption showdown

While the Super Bowl is about scoring the most points, the only goal for the players in the Puppy Bowl is to score a forever home.

The game gives people in attendance the opportunity to meet all the adorable puppies and adopt them.

Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue said anyone who wants to adopt must fill out an application and be accepted.

Anyone with a pet already in their home needs to make sure that the pet is up to date on all vaccines and heartworm prevention and be spayed or neutered.

"I feel like these puppies would be really good with a family with kids or with an active couple," Kingsley continued saying, "They are so sweet, they are guardians, and just a really good dog."

Those that cannot adopt but would like to help can also get signed up for Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue's foster program. Kingsley said, "Fostering saves lives and it is not a financial commitment to anyone."

Game time and place

The kickoff to the Puppy Bowl is at noon on Sunday, Feb. 9 and goes until 4 p.m.

The matchup is happening at the Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue office at 4605 W C Rogers Blvd. in Skiatook.

"It just kind of gives the puppies a space away from the adult dogs to shine," added Kingsley.

A pre-game adoption event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodland Hills Mall for people to meet the players before the game.

To learn more about Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue, visit SkiatookPawsAndClaws.com/Adopt-How-To.