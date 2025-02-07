Super Bowl Preview: Here's what to know before the historic matchup

The Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday promises a historic matchup, with strong Oklahoma representation, potential record-breaking achievements, and a mix of game action, prop bets, and entertainment.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, promising a historic game regardless of the outcome. One of the key storylines is the potential attendance of a sitting president, a rare occurrence in Super Bowl history.

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for the game, with much discussion surrounding team performances, player storylines, and even the infamous side bets that accompany the event.

Oklahoma Well-Represented in Super Bowl

Though Oklahoma does not have an NFL team, the state continues to have a strong presence in the league, particularly in the Super Bowl.

This year, seven former Oklahoma Sooners will be part of the big game, including five on the Chiefs and two on the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma has produced more Super Bowl players than any other university, followed closely by Georgia.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, a former Sooner and Alabama player, will be a key figure in the game, looking to lead the Eagles to victory while minimizing costly mistakes.

Potential for Historic Achievements

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and long-snapper James Winchester could make history by joining an exclusive club of players who have won three consecutive Super Bowls.

Only one player in the Super Bowl era, Ken Norton Jr., has accomplished this feat.

If the Chiefs secure the win, they will cement their legacy as one of the league’s greatest dynasties.

Prop Bets and Game-Day Fun

Beyond the game itself, Super Bowl Sunday is famous for prop bets, many of which are only legal in Canada.

This year’s bets include speculation on whether Taylor Swift will announce a pregnancy (16-to-1 odds) and whether Travis Kelce will propose at halftime (8-to-1 odds).

Other popular bets include the duration of the national anthem, performed by New Orleans native Jon Batiste, and the color of the Gatorade shower for the winning coach. Purple is currently favored, followed by yellow/green and orange.

Super Bowl Party Trivia

For fans looking to impress at their Super Bowl parties, one notable piece of trivia is the inclusion of umpire Mike Morton on the officiating crew.

Morton is the first official to officiate a Super Bowl after previously winning a Super Bowl ring as a player, having won with the Rams in 1999.

Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.