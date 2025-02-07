Student of the Week: Tilly Andrews

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country. This week’s winner is Tilly Andrews, an 8th grader at Will Rogers Junior High. If you’d like to nominate an outstanding student visit NewsOn6.com/Student!

By: News On 6

Tilly plays softball for the Claremore Lady Zebras. She won the Zebra Award for her junior high team and has also won the Hustle Award in both softball and basketball. Her other activities include the yearbook staff and track. Outside of school, Tilly plays competitive softball for Pryme Fastpitch 2010. She also is a straight A student!