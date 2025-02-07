Federal Judges on Campus: 10th Circuit Court Provides Real-World Experience for TU Law Students

Law students at the University of Tulsa observed 10th Circuit Court sessions, enhancing their understanding of appellate court proceedings and legal careers.

By: David Prock

Law students at the University of Tulsa had the opportunity to observe federal judges in action on Thursday, as the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals held sessions on campus to hear several cases, including six from Oklahoma.

The university highlights this event as an excellent opportunity for students to understand the workings of an appellate court, witness how attorneys present their arguments, and gain insight into their future careers in law.

"Being here gives you a better perspective on what you’re getting yourself into. It’s interesting because I might not be sure if I want this path right now, but I definitely know I don’t want to rule it out completely," said student George Myring.

Many of the cases heard by the 10th Circuit ultimately end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.