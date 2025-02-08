Q&A: Union High School Senior qualifies for UCI BMX World Championships

Union High school’s Laila Marshall qualifies for the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen! Read about her journey, training, and impact on the sport.

By: Ethan Wright

Laila Marshall, a senior at Union High School, has made waves in the BMX racing world by qualifying for the UCI BMX World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. She sat down with us to discuss her journey, the sport’s impact on her life, and what this milestone means for her future.

Q: How did you first get into BMX racing?

A: My little brother, he’s 12 years old. He started racing about two years before me. I finally decided to join after my dad begged me for a while. I really fell in love with the sport and the amazing community. I gained confidence and gained speed on the track…and now we’re here.

Q: Outside of BMX, what other activities are you involved in?

A: I do BMX, Poms, and track. Poms is like a mix of dance and cheer. We don’t do the stunts but we do more dance competitions.

Q: What’s it like competing alongside your younger brother?

A: Since we’re both at different levels, we don’t really compete against each other. I feel like we’ve both gained a lot from BMX, and we both gained confidence on the track.

Q: What’s your favorite part about BMX?

A: Definitely the community. Whether you’re at a local race, a national event, or even the UCI BMX World Championships, there’s always a group of people here supporting you.

Q: How long have you been racing?

A: Just under two years.

Q: What does it mean to you to be a role model for other young Black athletes in BMX?

A: It’s really important to be a good example for people that look like me. There’s definitely not a lot of us out here.

Representing other women is also really important. Bringing each other up and making sure you’re encouraging other women.

Q: How does it feel to be heading to Copenhagen for the World Championships?

A: I’ve never been out of the country before, so I’m really excited! When I found out I qualified, I was so happy to see my hard work pay off. It’s been a long journey, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

Q: What does your training routine look like?

A: I train five days a week—spending time in the weight room and practicing at the track. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it.

Q: What advice would you give to younger riders, especially those who look up to you?

A: Always believe in yourself and push yourself to try things you never thought you could do. Encourage others and help lift people up along the way. BMX is about more than just racing—it’s about community and growth.

UCI World Racing holds national races where riders can qualify for the UCI BMX World Championships. Last year, the event was in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This year it’s in Copenhagen, Denmark.