Broken Arrow School Board to vote on new hybrid calendar

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow school board will decide on the district's new hybrid calendar next week.

The district had been looking at moving to a four-day school week in an effort to recruit and retain teachers, but Superintendent Chuck Perry says the change would be too much to accomplish in a short time.

The proposed calendar includes fewer virtual learning days, more breaks in the second semester, and moves snow days from the end of the year to Fridays in April and May. If the district doesn't need to use the snow days, students would have those days off.

The board will make its decision on Monday, Feb. 10. Click here for more information.

