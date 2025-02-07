Bixby family left shaken after masked intruder steals from home

A Bixby man is upset after he recorded a masked intruder stealing from his home in the middle of the night. The homeowner says this happened while he and his family were asleep.

By: Cal Day

Eric Gill says he never expected something like this to happen in his neighborhood. He says it's really frightening because he and his family were all inside at the time.

Gill couldn't believe what he saw after the sound of his door alarm woke him up in the middle of the night.

"I walked out there kind of in a daze, probably about five seconds behind him leaving the house, could have had a confrontation there, it would have been very scary," said Gill.

He checked his phone and saw someone in a mask walking from his home, where he, his wife, and kids were inside sleeping.

"The kids are worried and have had nightmares, waking up in the middle of the night scared," Gill said. "No one wants to stay at home alone anymore."

Gill says his wife's purse was taken from the house. The neighbor next door found it in the morning.

He was relieved that nothing else was taken but still felt uneasy that a stranger was in his home.

"It's kind of a death wish, really, with the amount of guns people have out there and wanting to protect their property," he said.

Gill is not sure how the person got inside his home but thinks he could have left a door unlocked.

Just days ago, News On 6 talked with a different Bixby homeowner who had a similar experience. Video shows someone in a mask entering a home near 111th and Memorial and stealing a purse.

Bixby officers say similar reports are coming in from Tulsa, Jenks, and Broken Arrow, and they are working with those police departments to gather information.

Gill says this is a scary reminder to double-check and make sure your doors are locked every night.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.