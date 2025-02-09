3 things to know about the Mission of Mercy dental clinic in Tulsa

Thousands of people are getting dental care at no cost at the Tulsa Fairgrounds thanks to an army of volunteers as part of the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic, put on by the Oklahoma Dental Association.

By: Eden Jones

Thanks to an army of volunteers, thousands of people are getting free dental care at the Tulsa Fairgrounds as part of the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic, which the Oklahoma Dental Association organizes.

It is free of charge

Services are open to those who are uninsured, underinsured, or who don't have access to regular dental care, all for free. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome with no restrictions or qualifications.

Services Provided

At the clinic, patients are assessed, and their most critical needs are identified. Services include cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions, and some root canals. There are no pre-registration requirements for patients. The volunteer team is made up of dentists, hygienists, assistants, students, and more.

Lasting Change

More than 2,000 people will be attended to during the two-day event. Dentist and Vice President of the Oklahoma Dental Association Nicole Nellis hopes people leave with a new smile and a warm heart.

“There’s just not enough free care to go around, so this is a great event to come to our area, to really take care of a lot of our need in our community,” she said.