Creek County Prosecutors have added charges of forcible sodomy, indecent exposure and giving alcohol to a minor for former Mannford Police Officer James Matthew Waltman.

By: News On 6

Prosecutors say the charges are related to another victim who came forward. Prosecutors say Waltman had an inappropriate relationship with that victim, who was a minor at the time.

