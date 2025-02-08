Generations of memories saved: 101-year-old’s home gets new life

A 101-year-old woman's home in Tulsa is undergoing repairs thanks to community support.

By: Ryan Gillin

A 101-year-old woman is getting some improvements to her home after some kind-hearted folks saw our story last week.

Ann Jones has lived in her family home since the 1970s and wanted to live out her final days there, but it was in bad shape.

For more than 50 years, this house has welcomed generations of the Jones family. These days, it's home to Ann, the beloved matriarch. But all of their memories are at risk of being uprooted because the house is no longer as sturdy as it once was.

From bad insulation to a leaky roof, Chuck Oputa and Greg Taylor from the 1256 Movement are assessing what repairs need to happen.

"We don't want vulnerable properties like your grandmother's to be taken away from her," said Greg. "We want to help her keep it."

Something Imani Jones—Ann's great-great-niece—has been so desperate to hear.

"As soon as I said 1256 to my great aunt, she said, 'Girl, they were on the Oprah show!'" Imani laughed.

Inside, they identified more issues: broken seals on doors and the condition of the plumbing.

But among the problems, the love for Ann is evident.

"I really, really, really appreciate how y'all are coming together like this; this is what a family should be," Chuck said.

It's the help from others who don't even know her family that makes Imani emotional.

"Your labor of love is not in vain because I don't think I have ever heard of a foundation that wants to come in and make sure you are able to keep your house," she said.

Keep and create more roots that can continue to spread for the generations of Joneses to come.

A worker from Lowe's also saw our previous story and sent someone to put an estimate on the roof.

