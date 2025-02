Confirmations continue for President Trump cabinet nominees

The U.S. Senate has confirmed more than half of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees in his first three weeks on the job. Senators are expected to vote on several more next week, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By: Alex Cameron

-

As of Feb. 7, 2025, updated tracking of the confirmations of President Trump’s cabinet nominees (in alphabetical order): (✅- candidate has been confirmed)

✅Nominee: Scott Bessent Position: Secretary of Treasury Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 16-11 Confirmation vote: 68-29 ✅Nominee: Pam Bondi Position: Attorney General Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 12-10 Confirmation vote: 54-46 ✅Nominee: Doug Burgum Position: Secretary of Interior Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 18-2 Confirmation vote: 79-18 Nominee: Lori Chavez-DeRemer Position: Labor Secretary Hearing? Scheduled for 2/12 Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD ✅Nominee: Doug Collins Position: Secretary of Veterans Affairs Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 18-1 Confirmation vote: 77-23 ✅Nominee: Sean Duffy Position: Secretary of Transportation Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 28-0 Confirmation vote: 77-22 Nominee: Tulsi Gabbard Position: Director of National Intelligence Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 9-8 Confirmation vote: TBD Nominee: Jamieson Greer Position: US Trade Representative Hearing? Yes Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD ✅Nominee: Pete Hegseth Position: Secretary of Defense Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 14-13 Confirmation vote: 51-50 Nominee: Robert F Kennedy, Jr Position: Secretary of Health & Human Services Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 14-13 Confirmation vote: TBD Nominee: Kelly Loeffler Position: Administrator of Small Business Administration Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 12-7 Confirmation vote: TBD Nominee: Howard Lutnick Position: Commerce Secretary Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 16-12 Confirmation vote: TBD Nominee: Linda McMahon Position: Education Secretary Hearing? Scheduled for 2/13 Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD ✅Nominee: Kristi Noem Position: Secretary of Homeland Security Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 13-2 Confirmation vote: 59-34 Nominee: Kash Patel Position: FBI Director Hearing? Yes Committee vote: TBD Confirmation vote: TBD ✅Nominee: John Ratcliffe Position: CIA Director Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 14-3 Confirmation vote: 74-25 Nominee: Brooke Rollins Position: Secretary of Agriculture Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 23-0 Confirmation vote: TBD ✅ Nominee: Marco Rubio Position: Secretary of State Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 22-0 Confirmation vote: 99-0 Nominee: Elise Stefanik Position: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Hearing? Yes Committee vote: approved by voice vote Confirmation vote: TBD ✅Nominee: Scott Turner Position: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 13-11 Confirmation vote: 55-44 ✅Nominee: Russell Vought Position: Office of Management and Budget Director Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 8-7 Confirmation vote: 53-47 ✅Nominee: Chris Wright Position: Energy Secretary Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 15-5 Confirmation vote: 50-38 ✅Nominee: Lee Zeldin Position: EPA Administrator Hearing? Yes Committee vote: 11-8 Confirmation vote: 56-42