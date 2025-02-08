Super Bowl party budgets are up: Here’s what’s getting more expensive

Many folks are stocking up on their favorite foods for the Super Bowl. According to Wells Fargo, the average cost of food for a Super Bowl party for 10 people is about $140—up just slightly from last year.

By: Jonathan Cooper

Many folks are stocking up on their favorite foods for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat.

According to Wells Fargo, the average cost of food for a Super Bowl party for 10 people is about $140—up just slightly from last year.

The most popular dish on the menu is chicken wings. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are expected to eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings on Sunday.

But hosts will be paying more—Wells Fargo says raw wing prices are up more than 7% this year.

"People will find this funny, but chicken wings are more expensive than chicken breasts. Chicken breasts are all meat, but because of the demand in the market, wings are higher than breast meat," said restaurant owner Kevin Rusk.

Other popular items, like avocados for guacamole, are also up 11% from last year—but prepared guacamole dip only rose 1.5%.

Some items have actually dropped, including tortilla and potato chips, nacho cheese dip, and frozen pizzas.

For drinks, some soda prices are up from last year, and beer prices are up about 2%.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend about $18 million on Super Bowl parties, on everything from food and team apparel to a new TV.