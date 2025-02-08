'We are wanting and needing closure:' Anonymous donor offering $10,000 reward to help solve 2020 murder

A murder in 2020 is still unsolved and an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

The Tulsa Police Department says an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to help solve a murder from June of 2020. Police say newly released video could show the killer and they hope someone recognizes him and will turn him in to detectives.

What happened in this case?

Muhammed Imran was shot and killed while taking out the trash where he worked at a convenience store near MLK and Pine on June 23, 2020.

Police believe Muhammed was shot and killed after the suspect told Muhammed to get on the ground and Muhammed refused. Detectives say after the shooting, he forced the other employee back into the store at gunpoint. The co-worker tried to lock the door before the suspect could get in, but he forced himself inside and made her empty the cash registers.

What is the victim's family's reaction?

"We are wanting and needing closure. It's been almost five years that we have been living with this unexpected and brutal reality. With the renewed efforts by the media, and crime stoppers, we are hoping that this unsolved murder is finally solved," said a spokesperson for the family.

Where is Tulsa Police in solving this case?

The Tulsa Police Department says the video they've released to the public is from the store. The video shows the person in the store earlier in the day wearing red and later showing him in the parking lot running towards victim. The video then shows the suspect forcing the other coworker back in the store.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video, and continue to search for information about a suspect. Anyone with information about the case and the suspect is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.