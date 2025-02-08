Medical Minute: Unexpected risk factors for heart disease revealed during American Heart Month

Research shows nearly half of U.S. adults have some form of cardiovascular disease, with hidden risk factors playing a crucial role.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Heart disease affects millions each year, with more than 800,000 people experiencing heart attacks annually. However, one in five heart attacks is silent, meaning the person is unaware of the damage being done.

“I’m going up the stairs, and I’m pulling myself up the stairs,” said Vickey, who was having a heart attack.

Symptoms can be unexpected.

“I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack,” a doctor said.

Location and environmental factors

Where you live can impact heart health. The American Heart Association found that Southern states have the highest rate of death from heart disease, which researchers attribute to higher poverty levels, limited access to fresh food, fewer safe places to exercise, and reduced healthcare access.

Drinking water quality is another concern. Columbia University researchers found that people exposed to high levels of arsenic in drinking water were 42% more likely to develop heart disease.

Diet and pregnancy risks

Diet also plays a role. Women over 50 who drink two or more diet sodas or artificially sweetened drinks daily face an increased risk of stroke and heart attack.

Pregnancy complications, including gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, preterm birth, and gestational diabetes, significantly increase a woman's risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life. Additionally, new research shows that women who go through menopause before age 42 are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke compared to those who experience it later.

The impact of stress and childhood habits

Chronic low-level stress increases the risk of a heart attack by 40%. Experts advise surrounding yourself with supportive people and practicing self-care.

Heart health starts early. A study published in JAMA found that cardiovascular health begins to decline around age 10 if children have unhealthy lifestyles, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking. These early habits significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life.