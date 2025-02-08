Your Money Matters: Egg prices continue to climb as bird flu impacts supply

Egg prices are soaring due to the bird flu, forcing bakeries and restaurants to make tough choices. The USDA predicts another 20% increase soon. News On 6's Dave Davis has more in Sunday's Your Money Matters.

By: Dave Davis

The cost of eggs is soaring, hitting small businesses and consumers hard, with prices expected to rise another 20%.

Egg Prices Reach Four-Year High

Eggs, a staple in the American diet, have become a symbol of inflation at the grocery store. According to the USDA, the average American consumed 284 eggs last year, marking a four-year high. However, due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak, millions of chickens have been wiped out, drastically reducing supply and sending prices skyrocketing.

Small Businesses Feeling the Pinch

For small business owners like Ruth Ralph, who owns Backroads Bakery in Kentucky, the rising costs have been particularly challenging.

Ruth makes cheesecakes, which are essentially cream cheese, eggs and sugar. She used to pay $1.67 per dozen for eggs a year ago, but now her supplier is charging her $7.60 per dozen—a staggering increase.

"I feel like I'm already kind of maxed in the market pricing for this area," Ralph said. "There's really not much more I could go."

More Increases Expected

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts egg prices will rise another 20%, bringing the national average to $5.41 per dozen.

Restaurants are also struggling with the price hikes, as egg-based dishes make up nearly half of many breakfast menus. Some diners have chosen to increase menu prices, while others, like Wildflower Cafe, have opted to absorb the cost rather than pass it on to customers—for now.

What’s Next?

With supply chain issues and inflation continuing to impact grocery prices, consumers and businesses alike are watching egg prices closely. If costs continue to rise, more businesses may be forced to make tough decisions about pricing.