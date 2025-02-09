2 teenagers killed, 2 others injured in 'ambush' shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex that left two teenagers dead and another two hospitalized. Police said it happened near E. 21st St. and S. 117th E. Ave and it "appeared to be an ambush attack."

By: Drake Johnson

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shootout that left two teenagers dead and another two injured.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex near E. 21st St. and S. 117th E. Ave.

Officers found four teenagers at the scene who had been shot in what police said "appeared to be an ambush attack."

TPD confirmed two 18-year-olds died at the scene. Another 18-year-old and 19-year-old were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police said residents at the apartment complex heard the gunshots and went out to help the victims.

Homicide detectives are now working the case. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

