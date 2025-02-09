Police search for suspect in road rage shooting at Mannford Jiffy Trip

Police say they are working to gather suspect information following a shooting at a Jiffy Trip in Mannford.

Saturday, February 8th 2025, 7:30 pm

By: News On 6


Police are searching for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting at a Jiffy Trip in Mannford.

Police say the shooting happened at the Jiffy Trip along Trower Boulevard

Police say they are searching for a white male in his 20s, with a beard, who is about 5'6 to 5'9. They say he was last seen wearing a white hat, black hoodie/jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police say the suspect was in a green small SUV and went westbound on Highway 51.

One victim was grazed in the leg, according to police.

Police believe only one shot was fired.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle should contact Detective Porter at 918-865-4141.
