Tulsa Police arrest man after license plate camera flags stolen car

Saturday, February 8th 2025, 7:14 pm

By: News On 6


Officers said Trystan Parks was found in possession of credit cards and blank checks belonging to the vehicle’s owner.

Police also discovered that Parks was wanted for stealing a car in Muskogee.
