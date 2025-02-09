Tulsa Police arrest man after license plate camera flags stolen car

Saturday, February 8th 2025, 7:14 pm
Tulsa police took a man into custodyTulsa police took a man into custody after a license plate camera alerted officers to a stolen vehicle.
Officers said Trystan Parks was found in possession of credit cards and blank checks belonging to the vehicle’s owner.
Police also discovered that Parks was wanted for stealing a car in Muskogee.
