Hugo Schools accepts resignations of 4 teachers accused of abusing special needs students

Hugo Public Schools has accepted the resignations of four out of five teachers accused of abusing two special needs students, officials said.

According to the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, the teachers were caught on camera hitting, slapping, pinching, and kicking a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The district is set to meet next month to discuss the dismissal of the fifth teacher, Yolanda Dunbar, who has been charged with two counts of child abuse.