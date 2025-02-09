New program supports Tulsa teachers in achieving homeownership

The "Education Begins with Home" program offers down payment assistance to Tulsa teachers, helping them achieve affordable homeownership and supporting teacher retention.

By: Ethan Wright

A unique new initiative, "Education Begins with Home," was launched by Green Country Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Tulsa Public Schools. This program seeks to help recruit and retain certified educators by providing opportunities for affordable homeownership.

Program Overview

The initiative features a $5 million down payment assistance fund, providing up to $50,000 in down payment help for qualified teachers purchasing homes through Habitat’s homebuyer program. Teachers who qualify will need to meet certain income criteria, take homebuyer education courses, and contribute "sweat equity" hours, which is a requirement for all Habitat homeowners.

The most significant perk: teachers who successfully make mortgage payments for five years will see their down payment assistance forgiven, allowing them to build equity in their homes.

Why It’s Important

This program not only aims to tackle teacher retention but also addresses the growing challenge of housing affordability in Tulsa. By offering a pathway to homeownership, the initiative gives teachers the stability they need to focus on their work and better serve their students.

“Teachers are the foundation of our educational system, and stable housing is crucial for their success in both their careers and personal lives,” said Dr. Ebony Johnson, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools. “This initiative is a clear example of how our community stands behind our educators and invests in the future of Tulsa’s children.”

Benefits for Educators

For teachers like Sharon Clark, the program is already a game-changer. Having relocated from a cramped apartment in New Jersey, she and her two children now enjoy more space and a yard to call their own.

“There’s so much space between my neighbors that I’m allowed to see what they [her kids] do as gifts and talents, as opposed to something that's a hindrance,” Clark shared.

Looking Forward

The goal is to help at least 100 educators become homeowners, reinforcing the long-term success of both Tulsa Public Schools and the broader community.

Free orientations are available for teachers interested in participating, and Habitat for Humanity continues to support this impactful initiative, working to ensure more educators can settle into stable, affordable housing in Tulsa.