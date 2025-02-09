Asi hits 8 3-pointers, No. 25 Cowgirls use hot start, race past No. 12 Kansas State 85-55

Anna Gret Asi drilled a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Stailee Heard had a double-double and No. 25 Oklahoma State blitzed No. 12 Kansas State 85-55 on Saturday.

By: Associated Press

Asi had six 3s in the first half as the Cowgirls bolted to a 51-20 lead. After the Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the second half Oklahoma State reeled off 15 points.

Heard had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State (19-4, 9-3 Big 12 Conference), which matched its largest win against a ranked team in school history. Micah Gray had 19 points. Gray and Heard both had three 3s and Asi had six assists.

Jaelyn Glenn had 13 points for the Wildcats (22-3, 10-2) and Serena Sundell had 11.

The Cowgirls blitzed the Wildcats 31-9 in the opening quarter. After missing their first shot, they hit nine straight, the last four of them 3-pointers. They hit 7 of 11 behind the arc in the first quarter.

The first quarter was the 11th 30-point quarter of the season for the Cowgirls and the 15th time they held an opponent to single figures.

Asi was 6-of-7 shooting from distance in the first half to almost outscore the Wildcats by herself. Gray added 15 points and Heard 11, both hitting three 3s as the Cowgirls were 12 of 21 behind the arc and shot 57% overall to 23% for Kansas State.

Asi had a pair of 3s in the third quarter run that gave the Cowgirls a 70-32 lead going into the fourth.





Kansas State goes to Cincinnati and Arizona is a Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

