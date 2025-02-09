Medical Minute: COVID-19's long-term impact on heart health revealed

New research shows that people who had COVID-19 face increased risks of heart attack, stroke, and death.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Five years after COVID-19 first shook the world, new research reveals the virus may have a long-lasting impact on heart health.

Since the pandemic began, more than a billion people worldwide have contracted the virus, and while it now resembles a bad cold, the effects on the heart can be severe.

A study led by Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Stanley Hazen found that just testing positive for COVID-19 was associated with a two-fold increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

The risk extends up to three years after infection, with the severity of the infection further amplifying the danger. Those who had severe COVID-19 and were hospitalized saw their risk increase by three to seven times.

For these individuals, the risk of heart attack was comparable to having already experienced one.

“What was surprising to find is just having a COVID positive test was associated with a two-fold increased risk in heart attack, stroke, and death risk,” Hazen said.

This increased risk applies to everyone, regardless of other heart disease risk factors, such as age, gender, or pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Hazen emphasizes that preventive measures like vaccines and boosters can help reduce the long-term cardiovascular risks linked to COVID-19.

He also encourages physicians to inquire about their patients' COVID history to better manage their heart health.

Previous studies have suggested that people with blood types A, B, or AB are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

The latest research indicates that those with a blood type other than O face a 65% higher risk of heart attack or stroke after contracting the virus compared to individuals with blood type O.