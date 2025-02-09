OHP: Driver arrested, charged with manslaughter after deadly Rogers County crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a drunk driver killed a man from Chelsea in a crash Saturday night on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

By: News On 6

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a drunk driver killed a man from Chelsea in a crash Saturday night on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Troopers say Matthew Gatewood was driving in the westbound lanes outside Claremore around 7 p.m. when he collided with another driver. They say Gatewood was not wearing a seatbelt.

OHP says the driver responsible for the crash, Aaron Brixey, first hit a different car and then hit Gatewood's so hard a witness said Gatewood's car went flying into the air.

Troopers say when they asked Brixey about the crash, he did not remember any crash and smelled of alcohol.

Brixley was arrested on several complaints, including first degree manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.