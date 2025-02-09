Man arrested, accused of attempted robbery after Tulsa shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted robbery and shooting on Saturday, according to Tulsa police.

Police say they were called to the Edenwood Apartments on Saturday for a shooting and found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his left side.

Officers say they found the apartment where the incident occurred and that witnesses said two suspects armed with pistols entered the apartment and robbed the victim of his firearm.

Police say that witnesses saw the victim attempt to flee the apartment and he was shot as he was leaving.

Investigators say that two suspects were identified, and a search warrant was served at an apartment in the Edenwood complex. Police say Jose Luis Estrada was arrested and booked for shooting with attempt to kill and attempted robbery.

Officers say they are still searching for the second suspect.

The victim is expected to recover, according to TPD.