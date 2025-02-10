Security guard delivers baby in front of St. Francis hospital

A St. Francis security guard jumped into action after a Tulsa couple realized they weren’t going to make it inside the hospital to have their baby.

By: News On 6

-

A St. Francis security guard jumped into action after a Tulsa couple realized they weren’t going to make it inside the hospital to have their baby. Their surprising birth story is one they won’t soon forget.

Security guard Marrico Edmundson held baby Theodore for the second time, after delivering him in front of St. Francis Hospital just hours before.

Security camera video shows the moments he made his speedy entrance into the world.

You can see Dad, Seth Buchanan, going for help as Mom Ashton labors in the cab of the truck.

“I need Labor and Delivery down here with a wheelchair right now,” he said. “She said, ‘OK, I’m calling them,’ and then I come back out, and her water breaks. She tells me, ‘Honey, it’s coming out,’ and I look down and the baby is coming.”

Edmundson had just pulled up while on patrol.

“I yelled at him, ‘I need help, this baby is coming out,’” Seth said.

Edmundson, who also happens to be a Tulsa firefighter and EMT, caught baby Theodore just in time.

“I went to cradle the head, and when I did, the shoulders came out and the whole body just dropped into my hands,” he said. “When the baby came out, the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck, and it was really tight. So, I put my two fingers between the neck and the cord. After that, the baby took one breath and started crying.”

While this isn’t the first time Edmundson has delivered a baby on the job, he says it’s probably the most memorable.

“This one right here takes the cake,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for this one, and it caught me by surprise, but my training kicked in, and I did what I had to do.”

“That’ll be a story we’ll never live down for the rest of our lives. We’ll never forget it,” the new parents said.

Good news—Mom and baby are healthy, happy, and doing great.