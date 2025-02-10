The Common Good receives donation of books to promote child literacy

The Common Good is working to promote child literacy with the help of a generous donation from the late Burt Holmes, one of the co-founders of QuikTrip.

By: Jonathan Polasek

A Tulsa nonprofit is working to promote child literacy thanks to a generous donation from a local entrepreneur.

The Common Good says it received a large donation of books from the late Burt Holmes, one of the co-founders of QuikTrip who died earlier this year.

The Common Good Executive Director Stephen Pyle says the organization focuses on reading and also says this donation will help expand the afterschool program's mission.

The organization said the donation allowed them to bring in Julie DeLong, a literacy specialist who helps children in the program learn to read.

"Having Julie on board allows us to have someone who is working individually and in small groups with students," Pyle said. "We have direct interventions as well as a plethora of books in the classroom that these kids can check out and take home and read in the classroom as well."

Pyle said he believes this new addition will promote a love for reading in children.

DeLong says she is ready to start getting these books in the hands of children, who themselves have told her they are eager to take them home.

The Common Good says they plan to allow children in the program to either take a book home or take it with them to read and trade it in for another book later.