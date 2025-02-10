Neon: Gaylord College's first feature film set to premiere

The University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication is premiering its first feature film, Neon, a dark fantasy created by over 100 students, on February 21, 2025, at the Warren Theater in Moore. The film follows a struggling artist navigating a dream world that turns into a nightmare, exploring themes of trauma and self-discovery.

By: Jeromee Scot

The Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma is set to unveil its first feature-length film, Neon. The dark fantasy film will premiere on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7 PM at the Warren Theater in Moore, Oklahoma.

The production is significant as it marks the college’s first full-length film, a collaborative effort led entirely by more than 100 OU students.

About the Film

Neon centers on a struggling artist who gains access to a dream world full of color and wonder. However, as she confronts unresolved trauma from her past, the dream world morphs into a nightmare. The film touches on themes of identity, self-discovery, and the interplay between dreams and reality.

The screenplay was written by Lauren Tuck and directed by Lucas Booth and JJ Willis. Production was handled by Greenlight Creative Productions.

Production Overview

Filming for Neon took place over 30 days during the summer of 2024. The project was designed to provide Gaylord College students with hands-on experience in a professional filmmaking environment, with students managing every aspect of the production, including cinematography, editing, sound design, and marketing.

Premiere Details

The public premiere will be held at Warren Theater in Moore:

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM) Location: Warren Theater, Moore, OK





Seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open an hour before the screening. Tickets are only available for online purchase and will not be sold at the door.

Event Highlights

The premiere will include several activities and amenities for attendees:

A red carpet experience A specialty drink inspired by the film, available at the theater's bar Merchandise for sale A silent auction Complimentary movie posters





As ticket availability is limited, those planning to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets early to ensure entry.

Contact and Additional Information

For additional details about the film or premiere, questions can be directed to the Gaylord College or through the film’s official social media channels. Questions can also be emailed to theneonmovie@gmail.com.