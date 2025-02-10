Philbrook spreads love during 'I Heart Art' week

Valentine's Day is a holiday that is all about spreading love. This year it falls on a Friday, so the Philbrook Museum of Art is taking a full week to celebrate.

Monday, February 10th 2025, 8:05 am

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

The museum has fittingly named it "I Heart Art" week and is hosting different events each day starting on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Valentine's Fun for Littles & Their Families

  1. Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  2. A special Valentine's Day story followed by a hands-on activity and Valentine making just for littles and their grownups.
  3. Free for Philbrook Members or with general admission to the museum
  4. More information at https://philbrook.org/calendar/valentines-fun-for-littles-their-families-2025-02-12/

Storytime at Philbrook: Love and Art

  1. Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  2. Reading books about art and emotions
  3. Geared towards kids 10 and under
  4. Free for Philbrook Members or with general admission to the museum
  5. More information at https://philbrook.org/calendar/storytime-at-philbrook-love-and-art-2025-02-13/

Galentine's Silent Disco

  1. Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  2. A silent disco hosted in the Zink Rotunda for those 21 and older
  3. General event ticket includes one signature drink, silent disco headphones, and access to the dance floor
  4. VIP ticket offers exclusive access to the galleries from 6-7 p.m. and three signature drinks
  5. Signature drinks come in alcoholic and non-alcoholic options
  6. More information and tickets at https://philbrook.org/calendar/galentines-silent-disco-21-2025-02-13/

Philbrook Wine Club: Vines & Valentines Tasting

  1. Friday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  2. Taste wines from five wineries and learn the stories that make each one special.
  3. Each wine is complemented by lite bites.
  4. $35 for adults and free for Wine Club Insiders
  5. More information at https://philbrook.org/calendar/philbrook-wine-club-vines-valentines-tasting-2025-02-14/

I Heart Art Night

  1. Friday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  2. Explore the galleries of the Philbrook leaving a paper heart for your favorite work of art, grab a drink at the bar or a slice of pizza from Andolini's food truck, create a handmade Valentine's card, enjoy live music from violinist Liza Villarreal, or purchase a Seed Paper Heart to display on the Love Fence to benefit Tulsa Public Schools art teachers.
  3. Free for Philbrook Members or with general admission to the museum
  4. More information at https://philbrook.org/calendar/i-heart-art-night-2025-02-14/

Handmade Valentine Cards

  1. Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  2. Create your own handmade valentine using special papers, crafty tools, and collage techniques.
  3. Free for Philbrook Members or with general admission to the museum
  4. More information at https://philbrook.org/calendar/handmade-valentine-cards-2025-02-15/
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

