America’s Got Talent star Darci Lynne & Petunia to perform at Muskogee Civic Center

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor

Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne, who won over America’s hearts when she won America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old, is bringing her Up Close & Personal tour to the Muskogee Civic Center this weekend.

Lynne, now 20, sat down with News On 6’s LeAnne Taylor, alongside her beloved puppet Petunia, to reflect on her journey, her love for ventriloquism, and what fans can expect from her live show.

“That Moment Changed My Life”

Lynne became a household name after receiving the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent, catapulting her to fame.

“Oh, I mean, it’s kind of a blur. I just, I do remember it happening, but it changed my life. Just that single moment changed my life,” Lynne said.

Bringing Ventriloquism Back to Life

As one of the few women in a male-dominated art form, Lynne has inspired a new generation of performers.

“My whole goal going on AGT was to bring more light to ventriloquism because it really was a dying art,” Lynne said. “And it’s been so cool to see the after because on my past tours, I do meet and greets and stuff, and kids would come through with their own puppets and be on the front row with their own puppets. So it’s been really cool to see it kind of take off in this new light.”

Lynne’s tour features some of her fan-favorite puppets, including Petunia, Edna, and Oscar, along with a new character she teased but didn’t reveal much about.

What’s Next for Darci Lynne?

Looking ahead, Lynne is keeping an open mind about her future.

“I don’t know, I honestly—I’m just gonna go wherever the Lord takes me because so far, it’s been awesome. So we’ll see, we’ll see,” she said.

Petunia also chimed in with her thoughts on Easter, revealing she’s not a fan of the holiday’s famous mascot.

“Oh, I think the Easter bunny is terrifying, personally,” she said. “Stay away.”

Catch Her Live in Muskogee

Lynne’s Up Close & Personal tour will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Muskogee Civic Center.

• The show is on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

• Location: Muskogee Civic Center.