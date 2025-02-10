Pink Stiletto Gala: Celebrating Survivors and Advocates in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Pink Stiletto Gala celebrated breast cancer survivors and advocates, featuring inspiring stories, awards, and fundraising activities at the River Spirit Casino.

By: LeAnne Taylor

It was a packed house for this year's Pink Stiletto Gala, benefiting Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.

Bringing Together Survivors and Supporters

This annual event unites survivors, donors, and advocates in the fight against breast cancer. Held at the River Spirit Casino, the evening featured a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, and live music and dancing with Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings.

A Personal Experience as a Survivor

For the first time, I attended simply as a breast cancer survivor—in support of three special women. Congratulations to these three incredible women and all who continue to fight, advocate, and inspire in the battle against breast cancer.

Amanda King: A Story of Strength

Amanda King was diagnosed with breast cancer at 25 and has been featured in previous Race for the Cure coverage. Though she is now living with metastatic breast cancer, she continues to inspire and support others.

Christina Ursin: A Recognized Thriver

Christina Ursin, who also battles metastatic breast cancer, was honored as a Thriver, recognizing her commitment to sharing her journey and encouraging others.

State Representative Melissa Provenzano: Woman of Inspiration

State Representative Melissa Provenzano received this year's Woman of Inspiration award for her legislative work requiring insurance companies to cover diagnostic mammograms. During the event, she revealed that breast cancer has touched both her and her mother’s life.