Pink Stiletto Gala: Celebrating Survivors and Advocates in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Monday, February 10th 2025, 10:11 am
It was a packed house for this year's Pink Stiletto Gala, benefiting Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.
This annual event unites survivors, donors, and advocates in the fight against breast cancer. Held at the River Spirit Casino, the evening featured a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, and live music and dancing with Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings.
For the first time, I attended simply as a breast cancer survivor—in support of three special women. Congratulations to these three incredible women and all who continue to fight, advocate, and inspire in the battle against breast cancer.
Amanda King was diagnosed with breast cancer at 25 and has been featured in previous Race for the Cure coverage. Though she is now living with metastatic breast cancer, she continues to inspire and support others.
Christina Ursin, who also battles metastatic breast cancer, was honored as a Thriver, recognizing her commitment to sharing her journey and encouraging others.
State Representative Melissa Provenzano received this year's Woman of Inspiration award for her legislative work requiring insurance companies to cover diagnostic mammograms. During the event, she revealed that breast cancer has touched both her and her mother’s life.
