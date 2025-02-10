Former Sooner Jalen Hurts set multiple records while earning Super Bowl MVP

Former Sooner Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl victory, earning MVP honors with record-setting performance, including multiple touchdowns and historic rushing yards.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Jalen Hurts can be described in many ways: national champion, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, Heisman runner-up, and a former Sooner.

Now, we can add a few more titles to his impressive list—Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback earned the MVP award as the Eagles delivered a masterclass performance in New Orleans, defeating the Chiefs to secure the franchise's second Super Bowl victory.

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 11 times for 72 yards and one touchdown. His 72 rushing yards set a record for the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. Additionally, Jalen made history as the fifth quarterback ever to achieve multiple touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a Super Bowl. The former Sooner also becomes the first quarterback to lose his first Super Bowl and win his next appearance since John Elway in 1997.

Other Super Bowl Records

According to Opta Stats, Hurts is the first QB in history to accomplish the following.

Throw for 200+ yards Rush for 70+ yards Throw multiple TD passes Rush for a TD Complete 75.0% of his passes Average 10.00+ yards per pass attempt Win the game

"It’s been a long journey; it’s a journey of ups and downs and highs and lows. I’ve always stayed true to myself and have this vision of being the best that I can be, and that evolved, over time, into this desire to win. You don’t do great things without having good guys around you," Hurts said during the postgame.

A long journey is nothing new for Jalen Hurts. During a stellar college career at Alabama, Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa, led the Crimson Tide to a come from behind victory in the 2017 National Championship game. The following season, Hurts was officially the backup quarterback for the Crimson Tide, playing in 13 games but only attempting 70 passes for the season. He did enter the 2018 SEC Championship game after a Tagovailoa injury, leading the Tide to victory over Georgia.

The following season, Hurts announced he would transfer to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. As a graduate transfer, he was eligible for the 2019 season.

Hurts set Oklahoma's single-game yardage record with 508 total yards against Houston in the season opener. Hurts helped Oklahoma eventually win the Big 12 Championship and secure a College Football Playoff spot. He finished the season with 3,851 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 1,298 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns. Jalen finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Joe Burrow and greatly improved his NFL draft stock under Lincoln Riley.

Hurts was selected 52nd overall in the NFL Draft by Philadelphia.