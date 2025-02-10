Allen-Bowden bond proposal: Upgrading facilities without new tax increases

Allen-Bowden Public Schools proposes a $1.9 million bond for facility expansions, including classrooms and a new activity center.

By: Emory Bryan

-

Allen-Bowden Public Schools is proposing a nearly $2 million bond in an upcoming election on February 11.

If approved, the funds would go toward expanding the school’s facilities, including the construction of an activity center, additional classrooms, an expansion of the basketball gym, and new concession stands and restrooms for the football stadium.

Superintendent Matt Sweet emphasized the need for upgrades, noting that the gym has not been updated since the 1950s. He expressed optimism about the bond passing.

"The school board has put a lot of effort and time into this, and we really hope it passes," said Sweet.

Key Details of the Bond Proposal:

Total Cost: $1.9 million

Facility Improvements:

New activity center Additional classrooms Gym expansion New concessions and restrooms for the football stadium

Tax Impact:

No tax increase is required for the bond to be approved.

Voting Information:

The election will take place on Tuesday, February 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local polling locations.