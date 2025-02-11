What's on the ballot? Oklahomans to vote on school bonds, city council races & more

Oklahomans will decide on several school bonds, tax propositions, and school board races. Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Northeast Oklahoma:

By: David Prock

-

February's special election begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Oklahomans will decide on several school bonds, tax propositions, and school board races.

Related Story: How do school bonds work in Oklahoma? Behind the 60% supermajority vote

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Northeast Oklahoma:

Owasso Bond Package

Owasso Public Schools has big plans for the more than $197 million bond package on the ballot this month. The biggest price tag is a $62 million plan to build a new 5th-grade center.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates says this will allow the district to offer full-day pre-K, which teachers and staff can also take advantage of.

“It's like putting money back in our teachers' pockets as far as the cost of pre-K but then also our families in the community as well,” Coates said.

Jenks Bond Package

Down south in Jenks, the school district is asking voters to approve a more than $19 million bond package. The money will be used to upgrade the tennis facility, aquatic center, and high school performing arts center, as well as some safety upgrades. The district also plans to expand the freshman academy, which leaders say is needed to accommodate enrollment growth and new educational programs.

“Classrooms aren’t large enough to host some of the programs that we want to offer, like aviation, or family consumer science, or biology labs,” said Jeffery Beyer.

Other Bond Propositions

A few other Green Country school districts have smaller bond propositions on the ballot.

Vinita Public Schools has a more than $10 million bond to pay for a new storm shelter, school building repairs, and new school buses.

Preston Public Schools has a nearly $3 million bond to build a new multi-purpose classroom that will also function as a storm shelter.

Allen-Bowden Public Schools, southwest of Tulsa, has a nearly $2 million bond to build a new gym and classroom space.

Poteau Public Schools has a $1.2 million bond to install HVAC systems at three school gyms throughout the district.

Avant Public Schools in Washington County is asking for $800,000 for new cafeteria tables, floor repairs, new doors, and a new vehicle.

Kinta Public Schools in Haskell County has a bond aimed at improving its Ag facilities.

Buffalo Valley Public Schools in Latimer County is asking for $580,000 across two propositions. $315,000 to install an HVAC system in the gym, build an Ag-Ed Animal Barn, install playground equipment, and make improvements to the baseball and softball facilities. A second proposal includes $265,000 for new vehicles, using funds from bonds that will be repaid within five years.

Braggs Public Schools has two propositions that voters will decide on. The first is a $650,000 proposal that would make improvements to facilities, install HVAC equipment, add new scoreboards, acquire curriculum materials, and more. The second proposal would pay for new transportation equipment.

Related Story: How do school bonds work in Oklahoma? Behind the 60% supermajority vote

Tax Votes

Wagoner County Commission is asking voters to approve a quarter of a penny sales tax increase over 15 years to pay a $13.5 million settlement after someone died in jail. The proposal has prompted a lot of questions from the people in the community.

School Board Races

Broken Arrow

Office 5 Candidates:

Bruce Allen Lamont Jerry Denton (incumbent) Kate Williams

Beggs

Board Member - Office No. 5

·Jessie Spring ·Melanie Harvey ·Rick Mitchell

Grove

Candidates:

Pam Jarrett Jim Rutter Lacy Pierce Berryman

Haskell

Whitefield Public School Board Candidates

Royce Alverson Laura Burkhart Karran Leird

Tulsa Public Schools

Board Member - Office No. 3

Dorie Simmons Kyra Carby Brandi Joseph Eartha Mcalester

Wyandotte Public Schools

Board Member - Office No. 5

Kylee T Graham Beryl Epperson Jr. Kayla Wyrick

City/County Elections

Okmulgee County Commissioner District No. 1 -

Republican (Unexpired Term)

Jacob Branson Ernie Ferreira

Mayes County - City of Pryor Creek

Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 1

Terry D. Lamar David Shaulis

Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 2

Shryle Glancy Lori Bradshaw

Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 4

Steven Brown Bruce Smith

Okmulgee

Councilmember - Councilmember At Large

Eddie Nelson Mickey Baldwin

Owasso

Councilmember - Council Member Ward 5

Chad Balthrop Brandon Shreffler

PAWHUSKA

Councilmember - Councilman Ward 1

Ellen Weigant Penny Gann Bradford

Councilmember - Councilman Ward 2

Rachel Prather Susan Bayro Tara Hennesy

When is the Election?

Election Day is Tuesday, and as always, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can find your ballot and polling place on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.