What's on the ballot? Oklahomans to vote on school bonds, city council races & more

Monday, February 10th 2025, 10:44 pm
February's special election begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Oklahomans will decide on several school bonds, tax propositions, and school board races.
Related Story: How do school bonds work in Oklahoma? Behind the 60% supermajority vote
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Northeast Oklahoma:
Owasso Public Schools has big plans for the more than $197 million bond package on the ballot this month. The biggest price tag is a $62 million plan to build a new 5th-grade center.
Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates says this will allow the district to offer full-day pre-K, which teachers and staff can also take advantage of.
“It's like putting money back in our teachers' pockets as far as the cost of pre-K but then also our families in the community as well,” Coates said.
Down south in Jenks, the school district is asking voters to approve a more than $19 million bond package. The money will be used to upgrade the tennis facility, aquatic center, and high school performing arts center, as well as some safety upgrades. The district also plans to expand the freshman academy, which leaders say is needed to accommodate enrollment growth and new educational programs.
“Classrooms aren’t large enough to host some of the programs that we want to offer, like aviation, or family consumer science, or biology labs,” said Jeffery Beyer.
A few other Green Country school districts have smaller bond propositions on the ballot.
Vinita Public Schools has a more than $10 million bond to pay for a new storm shelter, school building repairs, and new school buses.
Preston Public Schools has a nearly $3 million bond to build a new multi-purpose classroom that will also function as a storm shelter.
Allen-Bowden Public Schools, southwest of Tulsa, has a nearly $2 million bond to build a new gym and classroom space.
Poteau Public Schools has a $1.2 million bond to install HVAC systems at three school gyms throughout the district.
Avant Public Schools in Washington County is asking for $800,000 for new cafeteria tables, floor repairs, new doors, and a new vehicle.
Kinta Public Schools in Haskell County has a bond aimed at improving its Ag facilities.
Buffalo Valley Public Schools in Latimer County is asking for $580,000 across two propositions. $315,000 to install an HVAC system in the gym, build an Ag-Ed Animal Barn, install playground equipment, and make improvements to the baseball and softball facilities. A second proposal includes $265,000 for new vehicles, using funds from bonds that will be repaid within five years.
Braggs Public Schools has two propositions that voters will decide on. The first is a $650,000 proposal that would make improvements to facilities, install HVAC equipment, add new scoreboards, acquire curriculum materials, and more. The second proposal would pay for new transportation equipment.
Related Story: How do school bonds work in Oklahoma? Behind the 60% supermajority vote
Tax Votes
Wagoner County Commission is asking voters to approve a quarter of a penny sales tax increase over 15 years to pay a $13.5 million settlement after someone died in jail. The proposal has prompted a lot of questions from the people in the community.
Broken Arrow
Office 5 Candidates:
Beggs
Board Member - Office No. 5
Grove
Candidates:
Haskell
Whitefield Public School Board Candidates
Tulsa Public Schools
Board Member - Office No. 3
Wyandotte Public Schools
Board Member - Office No. 5
Okmulgee County Commissioner District No. 1 -
Republican (Unexpired Term)
Mayes County - City of Pryor Creek
Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 1
Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 2
Councilmember - Councilmember Ward 4
Okmulgee
Councilmember - Councilmember At Large
Owasso
Councilmember - Council Member Ward 5
PAWHUSKA
Councilmember - Councilman Ward 1
Councilmember - Councilman Ward 2
When is the Election?
Election Day is Tuesday, and as always, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
You can find your ballot and polling place on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
February 10th, 2025
February 3rd, 2025
February 3rd, 2025
November 13th, 2024
February 11th, 2025
February 11th, 2025
February 11th, 2025