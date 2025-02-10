Police pursuit ends in Catoosa; Suspect accused of driving stolen vehicle from Ohio

A high-speed police chase from Pryor to Catoosa ended with the arrest of Jacob Romanos, who is accused of driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio.

By: News On 6

A man was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a pursuit from Pryor to Catoosa.

Police said license plate cameras pinged a car stolen from Ohio Monday morning and notified officers in Oklahoma. Officers spotted the 2021 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack driven by Jacob Romanos near the 800 block of S. Mill on Highway 69. When officers put on their lights Romanos took off hitting speeds of more than 160 miles an hour on Highway 412.

He was eventually stopped near Pine and Highway 66 in Catoosa by Catoosa Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol took the driver. Police said that the suspect had three or four license plates and a gun in the car.