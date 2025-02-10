Booker T. Washington Foundation to induct 2025 Ring of Honor

The Booker T. Washington Foundation is set to induct its 2025 Ring of Honor this Friday. Foundation Board Member Rebecca Marks-Jimerson and Booker T. Washington Head Basketball Coach Greg Nash joined News On 6’s Autumn Bracey to discuss the event, the selection process, and the legacy of the honorees.

By: Drake Johnson

-

The Booker T. Washington Foundation is set to induct its 2025 Ring of Honor this Friday, recognizing outstanding athletes, coaches, and community members who have made a lasting impact on the school and beyond.

Foundation Board Member Rebecca Marks-Jimerson and Booker T. Washington Head Basketball Coach Greg Nash joined News On 6’s Autumn Bracey to discuss the event, the selection process, and the legacy of the honorees.

Honoring Excellence and Tradition

The Ring of Honor has been a longstanding tradition at Booker T. Washington High School, celebrating individuals who have contributed both athletically and within the community.

“Well, you know, when we look at Booker T, Booker T goes back to before the 1921 massacre on Greenwood. It was established in 1908. So the school continues to go on,” Marks-Jimerson said. “And the Ring of Honor has been going on since the early decades of the 50s. The purpose of it is to honor outstanding athletes and coaches who have contributed not only just to the school with their records, but also to the community and the students.”

Recognizing Those Who Make a Difference

As a Ring of Honor inductee and the current chairperson, Nash emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals who impact student-athletes and the community.

“Each year, we collect names and people can nominate the student-athletes. And then as a committee, we get together and we go through all the ideas and who should be selected, what athletes,” Nash explained. “We try to mix it up with football, basketball, track. We select from all sports. And then we’ll break it down and then we’ll vote on the ones that qualify to go in at that time.”

Meet the 2025 Honorees

This year’s inductees include standout athletes and a new category, the Spirit of Excellence Award, which honors coaches and community members for their contributions to sports and the school.

“One of the kids is going to be selected. His name is Stephen Slater. He ran cross country and track for me. Not only that, he was a good student, went on to Harvard. He got two degrees and been very successful in his career,” Nash said.

Marks-Jimerson highlighted the addition of the Spirit of Excellence Award, which will honor five influential figures.

“This year we have the Spirit of Excellence Award, and this is for community and for coaches and for people who have contributed in the sports area and to the school,” she said. “And this year we have the legendary Coach Ed Lacy, legendary Coach Mike Mims, and Coach Miller, who when you think of the Miller School of Swimming… He was a coach at Booker T, and he continues to give back. We have Maggie Yar, who’s a Booker T grad who gives back. So this is a new award that we’re giving to those who’ve been outstanding. Carl Engel, he’s a great track [coach]. He’s also a part of the Spirit of Excellence Award.”

How to Attend the Ceremony

The induction ceremony will take place Friday night at the Booker T. Washington Field House following the girls’ basketball game.

“The ones that want to come out to the event on Friday, they can purchase tickets at the front entrance at the field house,” Nash said. “The girls’ game will start at 6:30, and then after the girls’ game ends, we’ll have the ceremony about 7:30 in the field house. And then people can come and watch who goes into the Ring of Honor.”

With a rich history of legendary athletes and coaches, Booker T. Washington continues to celebrate its legacy through the Ring of Honor.

“We have a lot of great tradition, a lot of great athletes. It’s just the selection is very difficult because so many great athletes and student-athletes have come through Booker T Washington High School,” Nash said.