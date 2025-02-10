NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch OKC Thunder stars in this weekend’s events

There are three nights of on-court events, highlighted by the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Friday, the dunk and 3-point contest on Saturday and then the All-Star Game on Sunday. This year, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will be participating in the All-Star Game.

By: Associated Press

All-Star weekend goes to San Francisco this year for the NBA’s annual midseason showcase.

There are three nights of on-court events, highlighted by the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Friday, the dunk and 3-point contest on Saturday and then the All-Star Game on Sunday.

It’s a new format for the All-Star Game this year. It’s now a mini-tournament with games going only to 40 points.

Here’s some of what to know about All-Star weekend:

Where to watch this weekend’s events?

Mostly TNT and TruTV. Here’s the rundown (all times Eastern):

Friday — All-Star celebrity game, 7 p.m. (ESPN); Rising Stars competition, 9 p.m. (TNT, TruTV)

Saturday — NBA All-Star practice, 2 p.m. (NBA TV); NBA HBCU Classic, 5 p.m. (NBA TV); All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. (TNT and TruTV)

Sunday — NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. (TNT and TruTV)

Who are the All-Stars?

The All-Stars are split into three teams of eight players this year, drafted by TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. The rundown:

Team Chuck: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, Houston’s Alperen Sengun, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta’s Trae Young. (Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was supposed to play but cannot because of injury. Young replaced him in the game.)

Team Shaq: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Anthony Davis, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

Team Kenny: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, Cleveland teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Miami’s Tyler Herro.

What’s the All-Star Game format?

The NBA has made the All-Star Game a mini-tournament this year, with four teams playing games to 40 points. There’s no clock (other than the shot clock) and nobody fouls out.

The fourth team in the tournament will be the one that wins the Rising Stars competition on Friday. For All-Star Game purposes, it will be called Team Candace, in honor of Candace Parker.

Who are the betting favorites?

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Team Shaq is the All-Star favorite at +155, just ahead of Team Chuck (+165). Team Kenny is at +375 and Team Candace is at +650.

For the Skills Competition, it’s Team Cavs (Mitchell and Mobley) as the favorites. They’re at +200, just ahead of Team Spurs (Wembanyama and Chris Paul, +225), Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody, +275) and Team Rooks (Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher and Washington’s Alex Sarr, +375).

And Lillard is favored to win his third consecutive 3-point contest, with odds of +400.

What’s the recent All-Star and OKC Thunder news?

— Trae Young picked as All-Star replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

— SGA, Wiggins combine for 58 to move Thunder past Grizzlies 125-112.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play at All-Star weekend.

— Chet Holmgren returns to Thunder lineup after hip injury

— OKC's Jalen "JDub" Williams named NBL All-Star for first time in career

— Damian Lillard, Victor Wembanyama among those in All-Star Saturday.

— How the new All-Star format works.

— LeBron picked for 21st All-Star Game, extending his NBA record.

Who is performing at All-Star weekend?

LiAngelo Ball — the brother of NBA guards LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball — will be performing at All-Star Saturday. Stay tuned for the rest of the list.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA