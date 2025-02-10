OSBI searching for leads in 51-year-old man's suspicious 2017 death in burnt vehicle

The OSBI is seeking new information regarding the suspicious death of 51-year-old Greg Loving in Mayes County in 2017.

By: Drake Johnson

It's been over seven years since Gregory Scott Loving was found burned to death in his car in Mayes County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads on the 2017 case.

"On the night of October 29, 2017, Loving was found deceased inside a burnt vehicle on his property near South 432 Road and West 610 Road in Chouteau, Oklahoma," the OSBI shared on social media Monday. "Loving was seen visiting a neighbor before he drove home and was never seen alive again."

Wayne Stinnett, the chief investigator of the case, told News On 6 in 2022 that there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward.

"I believe that this is gonna get solved," he said in 2022. "I think that we have a lot of information. I believe that we have the ability to close this case and to hold the people responsible accountable for this and I certainly believe that we're going to do that."

His family told News On 6 they are desperate for answers.

“There’s a killer out there," said Kelli Newman, his sister.

“That haunts me, just think about the way he died. He was burned alive," said his father Kelly Loving.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.