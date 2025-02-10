Most Wanted Monday: 63-year-old Mitchell Keene, who escaped custody in Turley

This week's Most Wanted Monday suspect is Mitchell Keene, 63, who U.S. Marshal agents say escaped federal custody in Turley and is believed to be in Tulsa.

Monday, February 10th 2025, 5:21 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.

Agents say 63-year-old Mitchell Keene escaped from federal custody in Turley and is believed to be in the Tulsa area.

Investigators say Keene's criminal history includes drugs, stealing vehicles and running from police.

If you know anything that could help investigators find, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.

