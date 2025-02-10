Man accused of assault at Tulsa hockey game arrested by police

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman and causing a disturbance at a hockey game on Feb. 1st.

By: Drake Johnson

A man is in custody accused of assaulting a woman and causing a disturbance at a hockey game in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said Glen Burr was in the stands shouting slurs and when he was asked to stop, they say he threw his beer can at them.

The woman followed Burr to alert security, but she said he cussed at her, chest-bumped her and started choking her.

A Good Samaritan stepped in to help her, and police said Burr punched that man in the face.

Officers said when Burr was arrested, he repeatedly kicked them. The police report says Burr was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.